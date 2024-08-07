Basemap Announces Launch Of The Ultimate Huntplanner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Solution Powered by HuntScore will Revolutionize Hunting Experiences

SANDPOINT, Idaho, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BaseMap, the leader in hunting maps, outdoor planning, and navigation, announced today the launch of its cutting-edge HuntPlanner powered by HuntScore. Designed to empower hunters with advanced tools and features, the HuntPlanner sets a new standard in hunt planning, allowing hunters to enhance their efficiency and success in the field.

Revolutionizing Hunt Planning

BaseMap's HuntPlanner is changing the game for hunters, offering a suite of innovative features that cater specifically to the needs of modern hunters. With an emphasis on ease of use, advanced mapping technology, and personalized hunting tools, BaseMap is the go-to app for hunting planning and execution.

Key Benefits of the Full Featured HuntPlanner:



Ultimate Mobile Experience:

The only HuntPlanner designed specifically for mobile devices, enabling hunt planning anywhere anytime.

Integrated Mapping Technology:

The only fully integrated hunt planner on the market. Access and view every map layer while exploring hunts: view wildfires, logging cuts, access points, wilderness areas and any of BaseMap's 800+ layers while using the hunt planner.

Unit Filtering:

Quickly identify the best hunting opportunities based on state, species, hunt type, residency, weapon, harvest success, public land availability, trophy quality, and more.

Draw Odds:

Make informed decisions with access to draw odds at any point level, know the minimum points required, and viewpoint trends over time.

Harvest Success:

Focus on hunts with the highest success rates by viewing historical harvest trends, days hunted, and harvest counts. Unit Insights:

Gain detailed information on any unit, including trophy quality, public land percentage, unit scores, and access points.

Basic HuntPlanner Capabilities :

Allows for filtering for state, species and hunt type, which allows for viewing of hunting units, unit scores, trophy potential, percentage of public ground.

In concert with this technology release, BaseMap also announced new, tailored pricing plans that allow consumers to utilize the BaseMap tools that best fit their needs. The new pricing tiers are as follows and will be effective [August 1, 2024]:

BaseMap Pro – $39.99/year

Nationwide land ownership maps and Basic

HuntPlanner tools – all 50 states

BaseMap Pro Advantage – $69.99/year

Nationwide land ownership maps, Basic

HuntPlanner tools and field rescue by Global Rescue – all 50 states

BaseMap Pro Ultimate – $99.99/year

Nationwide land ownership maps, Full Featured

HuntPlanner tools and field rescue by Global Rescue – all 50 states

How to access the HuntPlanner:

Global Rescue Partnership

In addition to its robust hunting features, BaseMap's Pro Advantage and Pro Ultimate Subscriptions includes Global Rescue services, providing hunters with 24/7 medical advisory and rescue services in case of emergencies providing users the peace of mind when exploring on/off grid.

About BaseMap

BaseMap is the technology leader in GPS hunting maps, outdoor planning, and navigation. Through its SaaS-based delivery model, hunters and outdoorsmen have access to more than 800 layers of detailed mapping information including public and private land boundaries, roads, trails, unit boundaries, wildfires, and much more. Mobile tools include custom offline maps, 3D maps, mobile HuntPlanner powered by HuntScore, location sharing, route tracking, go-to navigation, wind and weather, and rangefinder mapping, resulting in the most feature rich application available to the marketplace. With years of dedication and attention to detail focused on backcountry adventures, BaseMap has created an advanced mobile technology offering that affords its customers exactly what they need to be successful in the field. For more information, visit BaseMap's website or follow us on social media.

