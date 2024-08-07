Banco PAN Achieves 30 Million Customers Amid Profit Growth

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) For Q2 2024, Banco PAN reported a net adjusted of R$ 211 million ($37 million), marking an 11% increase year-over-year.



However, this figure represents a 2.7% decline from Q1 2024. The bank's credit portfolio reached R$ 49.2 billion. This shows a remarkable 29% growth over the past 12 months.

Key Metrics and Developments







Net Profit: Banco PAN earned R$ 211 million in Q2 2024. This is up 11% year-over-year but down 2.7% from Q1.



Credit Portfolio: The bank's credit portfolio reached R$ 49.2 billion. This represents a 29% increase year-over-year.

Customer Base: Banco PAN had 30.1 million customers by the end of Q2 2024.



Banco PAN has actively expanded its market presence and customer base. One significant move was acquiring Mosaico in March 2022.Shareholders received subscription bonuses (BPAN12) convertible into BPAN4 shares under certain conditions.This acquisition likely contributed to the bank's expanded customer base and credit portfolio.Banco PAN's focus on growth through acquisitions and expanding its credit portfolio has paid off. The bank's customer base reached 30.1 million by the end of Q2 2024.This growth is impressive and indicates effective strategic planning and execution.Future OutlookBanco PAN's recent financial performance and strategic initiatives indicate a solid foundation for future growth.The bank's focus on acquisitions and credit portfolio expansion has paid off, leading to significant growth in its customer base and lending operations.However, the recent quarterly dip in profit highlights the need for careful management and strategic planning to ensure sustained growth.To maintain its competitive edge, Banco PAN must continue to innovate and adapt to market changes.Effective risk management and operational efficiency will be key to sustaining profitability and growth.By leveraging its strengths and addressing potential challenges, Banco PAN can continue to build on its recent successes and achieve long-term growth.