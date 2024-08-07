'Pain Behind Smile': Vinesh Phogat's 1St Photo With IOA Chief After Paris Olympics Disqualification Goes Viral

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a poignant moment captured at the Olympic Village Polyclinic, the first photo of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat with Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha has gone following her disqualification from the Paris 2024. The photo, taken during a visit by Usha to support Vinesh during her treatment, has become a symbol of solidarity and resilience.

Earlier today, PT Usha, visibly moved, expressed her shock and disappointment over Vinesh's disqualification. She assured Vinesh of the full support of the Indian Olympic Association, the Government of India, and the entire nation. "We are providing Vinesh all medical and emotional support," Usha stated. She also mentioned that the IOA is pursuing the matter with the world body in the strongest possible manner after the national federation's appeal against the verdict.

Despite the best efforts of Vinesh and the medical team, led by Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, she could not meet the competition's weight requirements. The disqualification came as a blow, especially after Vinesh made history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category. She was assured of at least a silver medal but will now return empty-handed.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala revealed the extreme measures taken to help Vinesh stay within the prescribed weight limit for her gold medal bout in the 50kg category, including cutting off her hair. Unfortunately, these efforts were not enough, as she was found to be 100 grams overweight during the morning weigh-in.

"Wrestlers usually participate in a weight category less than their natural weight to gain an advantage. The process involves a calculated restriction of food and water along with sweating from exercises and sauna till the morning weigh-in," Dr. Pardiwala explained. Despite these measures, Vinesh was disqualified due to being overweight.

Vinesh, who faced dehydration after her disqualification, is currently stable and her parameters are normal. As a precautionary measure, she was administered IV fluids and underwent blood tests at a local hospital.

The viral photo of Vinesh Phogat and PT Usha has garnered widespread attention, highlighting the emotional and physical toll that athletes endure in their quest for excellence. It stands as a testament to the unwavering support and resilience of the Indian sporting community.

