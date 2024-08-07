Paris Olympic Medals, Unique Design With Eiffel Tower Fragments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mohammad Al-Otaibi

PARIS, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- Medals of the 2024 Paris have a unique design, with a fragment of the Eiffel Tower on each.

Celebrating the return of the Olympics after 100 years to France, the country aims to bring together the most valuable of sports medals and France's most famous monument.

The Eiffel Tower has gone through a series of renovations since it was built in 1887, resulting in the removal of some of its iron parts, which were carefully preserved then set in the middle of every gold, silver, and bronze medal, with the 2024 logo engraved as well. The Olympic committee has designed the medals in cooperation with Chaumet Jewelry.

The back of the medals, as is the case in every edition of the games, tells the story of how the Olympics were born again in Greece.

Meanwhile, the committee said that the back design of the Paralympic medals is purely made for the Paris edition with Chaumet's touches, showing the Eiffel Tower from above.

The words "Paris" and "2024" are written at the top and bottom of the medal, while those same words are scripted in Braille on the left and right sides of the medal. This is a tribute to Braille's inventor, Frenchman Louis Braille, allowing athletes with vision disability to read the writings.

The Olympics, which kicked on July 26, will continue until August 11, while the Paralympics will take place from August 28 to September 8. (end)

