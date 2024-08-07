GURNICK ACADEMY TO EXPAND ITS PTA PROGRAM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pictured Above: Jimmy Pacini, A.S. in PTA associate program director, demonstrates basic care techniques to Gurnick Academy students, which will be part of the Academy's new PTA expansion to the Fresno Campus.

The Gurnick Academy Logo

Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is adding a much-needed Physical Therapist Assistant program to its Fresno Campus location.

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is adding a much-needed Physical Therapist Assistant program to its Fresno Campus location. The exciting new training program aims to prepare those who want to improve the lives of others with a rewarding PTA career.“We've demonstrated a significant need in the Central Valley,” says Jimmy Pacini, PTA, MAEd, A.S. in PTA associate program director.“By expanding to the Fresno area, we can provide another option for people seeking a career in physical therapy, which is in high demand to meet the healthcare needs of the community and throughout California.“We are working hard to prepare the classroom and laboratory space here in Fresno and develop clinical partnerships necessary for a successful program,” says Pacini. We have been well-received and supported by the local physical therapy community, which will not only provide our students great learning opportunities but will also serve as a network for potential employment once they complete the program,” says Pacini.In December 2014, Gurnick Academy received accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE) to offer the program at its San Mateo Campus (now San Jose). Later, in 2019, CAPTE reaffirmed its accreditation for the program through 2029. In 2022, the Academy began plans to expand and take the program to its 4747 N 1st Street location in Fresno, Calif., an established vocational training school campus since 2008. Today, they are expanding the department to its second campus.“We are excited to offer this program at the Fresno campus!” says Catherine Ammenti, PT, MPT, A.S. in PTA program director.“The Gurnick PTA program has graduated nearly 200 PTA professionals since 2014,” says Ammenti.“Our small cohorts benefit greatly from individualized instruction from our instructors, who are content experts and working physical therapy professionals.”The CAPTE-approved PTA curriculum blends physical and online learning opportunities, forming a hybrid education model. No general education courses are required for entry. All general education courses will be offered online , while technical courses will be provided on-ground. Using local clinical partners representing various settings across the spectrum of care in physical therapy, students complete three full-time clinical experiences, which allow them to gain hands-on experience to apply the skills learned in the program.“With the success of the PTA program at Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts in San Jose, we are excited to now offer the PTA expansion program at our Fresno campus. This strategic move comes in response to the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals in the region and aligns with our commitment to meeting the educational and employment needs in the Fresno community,” says Fred Fairdian, vice president of campus operations.Overall employment of physical therapist assistants is projected to grow 19 percent from 2022 to 2032,1 much faster than the average for all occupations.Of note, this expansion comes at a fortuitous time, as projections for the field seem favorable. According to the Bureau of Labor and Industries, overall employment of physical therapist assistants is projected to grow 19 percent from 2022 to 2032, much faster than the average for all occupations.1 Additionally, 24,300 openings for physical therapist assistants are projected each year, on average, over the decade.1Moreover, the program targets kinesiology graduates and those interested in healthcare. Now, with general education courses included in the curriculum, persons just graduating from high school can apply, especially those who have completed a medical, sports medicine, or rehabilitation career and technical education program.The program has an application deadline of September 9 and a start date of September 23, 2024. If this sounds exciting to you or someone you know, please visit the program page to learn more.~Citations:1^a, b, c Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Outlook Handbook, Physical Therapist Assistants and Aides. (Accessed July 24, 2024.)

