Harvard Grads Launch New AI College Admissions Consultant

Created to level the playing field in college admissions, Apply Genius uses artificial intelligence to guide students and parents into their dream college – for just $10 per month

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With college admissions more competitive than ever, a team of Harvard and Johns Hopkins graduates has created a new consultant that uses artificial intelligence to help high school students get accepted into their dream colleges - for just $10 per month.

Called Apply Genius, the AI app is designed to level the playing field for students and parents who can't afford to spend thousands - or tens of thousands - of dollars on a live college admissions consultant.

Apply Genius Co-Founders Michael Pankowski, Anthony Colarusso, and Sean Sebastian Darcy presenting to students at the Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference in June.

"Apply Genius answers any question you have about college admissions, personalized for you, giving you access to the same admissions secrets that the wealthiest applicants pay $10,000 or more for," said Michael Pankowski, a Harvard graduate and co-founder of Apply Genius. "This tool is democratizing college admissions consulting, making it affordable for all."

Available on the Apple App store , Apply Genius allows users to start for free and costs only $9.99 per month for unlimited access, answering any college admissions questions one has. And the Apply Genius team offers a quality guarantee: If there's any answer that's not to a user's satisfaction, the Apply Genius team will personally answer that question by email.

As college admissions rates have plummeted (Harvard accepted

only 3.6% of applicants

this year), the admissions process has grown increasingly confusing and nerve-wracking. A recent

nationwide survey

found that over 60% of students are overwhelmed by college admissions advice, and

76% of students

feel high stress levels throughout the application process.

"Until now, only the wealthiest students and parents could afford to pay for someone to guide them through this complicated and stressful process," said Anthony Colarusso, a Harvard graduate and co-founder of Apply Genius. "Our app changes this, offering deeply personalized advice at a highly affordable price."

Using a combination of proprietary research and top-quality insights, Apply Genius is designed for both students and parents. The state-of-the-art app is incredibly easy to use and features:

A Student Profile that takes in over 30 unique data points to personalize every answer for each student's circumstances and admissions goals.



An Open Chat feature where students can ask any college admissions question and get instant, personalized, expert advice at any time.

A Guided Chat feature where students can ask questions from the 100+ question Prompting Guide, packed with the most important college admissions questions, and get a personalized answer.



A Chat History where users can revisit their saved chats, so they never forget the crucial college admissions advice they've received.

"To earn admittance to their top college, students need to stand out from the crowd. Apply Genius helps students do just that," said Sean Sebastian

Darcy, a Johns Hopkins graduate and co-founder of Apply Genius.

Apply Genius helps students overcome the numerous challenges they face navigating the college admissions process. Among them:

College admissions is notoriously unclear as to who gets in and why, and the Internet is filled with unsound, out of date advice.

High school counselors, especially at public schools, are overwhelmed by the number of students they must help. The nationwide average

is 385 students

per counselor, and 24% of public schools

have no counselors at all.

Private college consultants are expensive – their average rate

is roughly $300 per hour, and one charges a fee of $750,000

for their services.

