(MENAFN) According to a report by Vedomosti citing transmission data, Russian gas deliveries to the European Union through the TurkStream pipeline have seen a significant increase of over 40 percent in the first seven months of this year compared to the same period in 2023. This surge in has been driven by soaring demand for Russian in Europe and Asia, exacerbated by persistent heat waves in these regions.



In July alone, Gazprom, Russia's state giant, reportedly transported more than 1.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas to the EU via TurkStream. This marked a 29percent increase from the previous month and a 9percent rise year-on-year, as reported by the European gas transmission group Entsog.



TurkStream, a key natural gas pipeline, originates in Russia and extends through the Black Sea to Turkey (Turkey), eventually reaching the European Union border with Greece. This route has become pivotal for Russian gas exports to Europe, complementing the traditional transit system through Ukraine.



Historically, Gazprom was a major supplier of gas to the European Union. However, geopolitical tensions, including Western sanctions and incidents affecting Nord Stream pipelines, prompted a significant reduction in these exports. In response, the European Union has committed to diminishing its reliance on Russian pipeline gas and increasing purchases of liquefied natural gas (LNG), notably sourced from the United States.



However, recent challenges have emerged as American LNG suppliers reportedly diverted shipments away from Europe in July, redirecting them to more lucrative markets in Asia. Bloomberg reported that last month witnessed a notable increase in United States LNG deliveries to Asia, driven by heightened demand due to sweltering weather conditions.



These developments underscore the complex interplay between energy markets, geopolitical dynamics, and climate-related factors influencing global gas trade patterns. The surge in Russian gas supplies via TurkStream highlights ongoing shifts in energy strategies and market demands amid evolving international relations.

