Saturn's rings disappearing? Here's what we know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Saturn's rings, renowned for their stunning beauty, are about to become almost invisible from Earth. This fascinating phenomenon occurs due to Saturn's tilt relative to Earth. Over the next few years, the rings will appear edge-on, making them nearly disappear from view

Saturn's rings are becoming increasingly thin from our perspective on Earth. This visual effect is caused by Saturn's tilt, which aligns the rings edge-on to us

The event happends approximately every 13 to 15 years

This phenomenon, where the rings are seen edge-on, is known as a ring plane crossing. During this time, Saturn's rings appear as a thin line or may seem to disappear completely

Despite Saturn's massive size, its rings are incredibly thin. The rings measure about 175,000 miles (282,000 km) across, but their thickness averages only 30 feet (10 meters)

In August 2024, Saturn will be visible in late evening, rising over eastern horizon in the constellation Aquarius. Even small telescopes will reveal the rings, so it's a great time

Saturn reaches opposition on September 8, making it prime viewing opportunity. During northern autumn, it will be well-placed in sky, but its rings will gradually appear thinner

On March 23, 2025, Saturn's rings will be at narrowest from Earth's perspective. Saturn will be in conjunction with sun around March 12, making it difficult to observe

After March 2025 crossing, the rings will remain nearly edge-on until November 23, 2025. Following this, they will start to transition back to a wider view

Galileo Galilei first observed Saturn's rings in 1610, mistaking them for moons. During ring plane crossings, astronomers like Giovanni Cassini discovered several of Saturn's moons

Saturn's rings will disappear entirely as gravity pulls ring particles onto planet. This process, known as ring rain, means the rings could vanish in 100 to 300 million years