Sealing Technologies Awarded Contract For Deployable Defensive Cyber Operations System - Modular Version 2 (DDS-Mv2) By U.S. Army

leading provider of edge computing and defensive cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce it has been awarded a $9,588,231 fixed-price contract for the U.S. Army's Deployable Defensive Operations System – Modular version 2 (DDS-Mv2).

The DDS-Mv2 program is a customized deployable compute-and-data-storage system that supports Cyber Protection Teams' suite of Defensive Cyber Operations (DCO) platforms and tools. The program provides a highly modular and scalable solution that allows the warfighter to conduct DCO missions anywhere in the world. Its reduced form factor and enhanced compute and storage provide robust performance, high scalability, and maximum portability-essential elements in maintaining positive control of the DDS-Mv2 while ensuring maximum functionality.

SealingTech has established itself as a leader in deploying advanced threat hunting and incident response systems for the Department of Defense (DoD). By providing these capabilities across various DoD sectors, SealingTech continues to demonstrate its expertise and commitment to enhancing national cybersecurity.

"We're honored to support the U.S. Army in advancing its cyber defense capabilities. SealingTech remains committed to helping the Federal Government and its armed forces continue to be proactive in its hunt forward operations to identify and neutralize cyber threats," says SealingTech CEO, Brandon Whalen.

Wade Saunders, SealingTech's Army Business Development Account Manager, adds "Our intent is to be a mission partner providing the Army Cyber Command's Cyber Protection Brigades innovative tailored capabilities to ensure overmatch over adversaries within the cyber domain."

The contract spans 1 base year with 2 one-year option periods. SealingTech's commitment to excellence and innovation will ensure the successful implementation and evolution of the DDS-Mv2 program, enhancing the cybersecurity profile of the U.S. Army.

Sealing Technologies, a Parsons Company (NYSE: PSN ), remains a trusted partner in providing powerful edge computing hardware and cybersecurity solutions to protect the federal government and private enterprises. Proudly veteran-founded, SealingTech uses vast cyberspace experience and knowledge to provide cutting-edge research, engineering, and integration services that support the United States and its allies. For more information, visit .

