Naturpak Is Shredding It At Superzoo 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NaturPak introduces shreds, a deliciously tasty texture made in America's heartland.

- Mike Jewett, VP Sales at NaturPakJANESVILLE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NaturPak , the North American leader in Tetra Recart packaging, will be exhibiting at SuperZoo 2024 in Las Vegas, where they will be presenting the latest addition to their processing capabilities: shreds.Being one of the very few American companies which offers shreds as a food texture option sits well with NaturPak, a known innovator in the industry. Earlier this year, they unveiled their three-ounce Tetra Recart package, the first and only in North America. While NaturPak's singular focus is to quickly and easily deliver the best tasting food with the highest quality ingredients in the most sustainable packaging available anywhere, they also focus on offering their partner brands an expansive menu of nutrition and processing options."NaturPak exhibits at SuperZoo to learn more about what our partners want, and address gaps in the pet food industry, like the lack of American producers of shredded food and small-sized sustainable packaging," says Mike Jewett, VP of Sales at NaturPak. "We enjoy the conversations because talking to pet industry professionals helps us offer everything our brand partners need to make their ideas a profitable reality."Located at 4265 in the Natural Foods section, NaturPak has outfitted its booth with a dynamic team of experts, prepared to evaluate pet food makers' needs, and provide on-the-spot solutions for conception to commercialization of ideas, including co-manufacturing, co-packing, research and development, and Tetra Recart, as well as robust methods for improving and advancing new products, sourcing, formulation, and even fulfillment and storage."We are here to find people who have a goal and want that goal to be realized and executed as perfectly as possible," Jewett says. "We hope visiting our booth is a game-changing moment. You will be instantly connected to your partner -- someone who will be wholly dedicated to your success and help you deliver a superb consumer experience."SuperZoo attendees can stop by Booth 4265 to speak with the NaturPak team or make an appointment by e-mailing ....About NaturPakNaturPak is the world's largest co-packer exclusively using the Tetra Recart packaging format. They provide robust co-manufacturing, co-packing, and research and development capabilities. Tetra Recart is a fiber-based, BPA-free packaging technology for shelf-stable foods for humans and pets, and is a sustainable alternative to cans, pouches, and jars. Please visit naturpak for more information.

Mike Jewett

NaturPak

+1 708-837-1515

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn