AJMI's 'I'lam' Summer Camp Trains 22 Students

DOHA: Al Jazeera Institute has concluded three training courses for around 22 male and female school students within the activities of the fourth week of“I'lam” summer camp.

The training courses include,“Preparation and Production of Podcast Programs” which was introduced for the first time to the youth category and was presented by trainer Abdul Karim Awir;“Young Speaker” presented by trainer Ahmed Al Malki; and“Voice Concentration” presented by vocal performance expert Salem Al Jahwashi.

Sharifa Al Mulla, a trainee in podcast course said,“I joined two courses at the Al Jazeera Media Institute, but frankly, podcast course sparked creativity and motivation in me and made a big difference in terms of ideas and self-confidence. The change is not limited to feelings only, but I am really excited to practice what I have learned in my next academic year as I'm planning to initiate and launch a school podcast that aims to highlight school activities and student achievements, as well as providing a podium to discuss topics of interest to my colleagues.

In the same context, trainer of podcast course, Abdul Karim, said,“It was an enriching experience for me as a trainer, especially with seven talented young trainees who gave me a chance to see and touch their capabilities and their abilities to innovate and express. During the course, we covered various topics, from how to choose the right topic, develop and plan the idea, audio techniques and arts of editing to podcast publishing and marketing”. He also stressed his belief in importance of empowering next generations with tools of knowledge and creativity.

In the same context, trainer Ahmed Al Malki, who supervised 9 trainees in Young Speaker Course, expressed his happiness with training of this group which was characterized by great enthusiasm, during practical exercises, pointing out awareness level reflected by this promising generation.