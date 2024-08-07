Mol, QCDC Launch 'My Career - My Future' Summer Camp Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In a strategic partnership, the of Labour (MoL) and the Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC) introduced the 'My Career - My Future' summer camp for Qatari secondary school students in collaboration private sector partners to instil vocational awareness, explore economic sectors, and assist in career planning. The programme will run until Thursday, August 8th.

'My Career - My Future' camp is part of the Ministry of Labour's efforts to train and qualify secondary school students to become active and productive individuals. The camp aims to introduce students to career opportunities and skills needed in different fields in the private sector. It aligns with the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, which focuses on investing in human resources and creating a strong national workforce to boost Qatar's development and sustainable economy.

The camp allows secondary school students to explore careers in different private sector industries such as finance, real estate, energy, health, tourism, media, and more, aligning educational and academic outputs with the Ministry of Labour's efforts in terms of job Qatarization.

Throughout the five-day summer camp, students will participate in a variety of training workshops and specialized career guidance and counselling sessions designed to help them develop and refine strategic plans for their career paths. They will also receive training on career management and sustainability through continuous lifelong learning, as well as opportunities to build effective networks with specialized professionals for career support.

The summer camp is intended to provide high school students with top-quality training and practical experiences, equipping them with essential job market skills, fostering a strong work ethic, guiding them in choosing their future careers, and helping them make the most of their summer vacation.