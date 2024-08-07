A New Era In Space: Chile And Brazil Join Forces

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) During a key meeting in Chile, Brazilian President Lula da Silva and Chilean President Gabriel Boric agreed to advance space exploration together through a strategic partnership.



This colaboration, outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding, pledges to use space for peaceful and scientific purposes.



The agreement emphasizes a mutual goal to boost capabilities in observing Earth through advanced space technology.



It seeks to update Chile's space sector by integrating Brazil's growing aerospace expertise, aligning with global technological progress.



Moreover, the partnership will facilitate the exchange of scientific knowledge and innovation strategies between the two nations.



It goes beyond simple data sharing; it includes joint research projects and development programs targeting key global challenges.





Background

Brazil's Senate recently passed a law that could transform the country into a space industry contender. Dubbed the General Law of Space Activities, it awaits the President's signature.



Authored by Deputy Pedro Lucas Fernandes, the law aims to oversee Brazil's burgeoning space sector. This legislation mandates a new institutional framework for space activities.



It introduces the National Policy for the Development of Space Activities (Pndae) and the National Program of Space Activities (Pnae). These initiatives will guide Brazil's future space missions.



Additionally, the law establishes the National System for the Development of Space Activities (Sindae), ensuring these policies are implemented effectively.



Centralized databases for space artifacts, licenses, and authorizations will also be created under this law.

