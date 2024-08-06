Two Palestinians Killed By Zionist Army In West Bank

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Aug 7 (NNN-WAFA) – Two Palestinian men were killed and three others by the Zionist forces' bullets, near the northern West city of Jenin, the Palestinian said, yesterday.

The Ramallah-based ministry, identified the as 33-year-old Walid Jamal Muhammad Hussein and 33-year-old Khader Hussein Khader Abu Qatna, both killed in Kafr Qud, a town close to Jenin.

Meanwhile, the Zionist Defence Forces said in a statement that, since Monday afternoon, the Zionists, and regime's Border Police, have been conducting a“counter-terrorism operation” in Jenin and the surrounding areas.

The latest attack came, after 10 Palestinians were murdered during the Zionist army's operations in the West Bank, from Monday evening to yesterday morning.

Amid the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank has also been witnessing rising tensions between the Zionist army and Palestinian civilians.– NNN-WAFA

