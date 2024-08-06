The Buzbee Law Firm And Schecter, Shaffer & Harris File The First Lawsuit Filed As A Result Of The Titan Submersible Implosion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON

, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Estate of French explorer Paul

Henri-Nargeolet filed a wrongful death lawsuit on August 6, 2024 against OceanGate, Inc., and other individuals and entities, bringing claims for gross negligence and strict products liability, among others. The case, which seeks more than $50 million in damages, was filed in King County, in Seattle, Washington. OceanGate, is the Washington-based company that owned and operated the Titan submersible, which while attempting to visit the wreck of the Titanic on June 18, 2023, imploded less than two hours after submersing, killing all five aboard. The case brought by the Nargeolet family alleges a troubled history of the doomed

submersible, making claims that, although the deceased was an experienced adventurer and explorer, and had made many trips to visit the wreck of the Titanic on other submersibles, there were key facts that OceanGate and its founder, Stockton Rush failed to disclose about the condition and durability of the Titan submersible, its composition, its components and the previous similar models. The lawsuit further alleges that even though Nargeolet had been designated by OceanGate to be a member of the crew of the vessel, many of the particulars about the vessel's flaws and shortcomings were not disclosed and were purposely concealed.

Tony Buzbee , one of the attorneys bringing the case, stated: "The lawsuit alleges serious issues with the Titan submersible. I think it is telling that even though the University of Washington and Boeing had key roles in the design of previous but similar versions of the Titan, both have recently disclaimed any involvement at all in the submersible model that imploded. We are hopeful that through this lawsuit we can get answers for the family as to exactly how this happened, who all were involved, and how those involved could allow this to happen."

Matt Shaffer , another attorney representing the Nargeolet family, remarked: "We have alleged in the lawsuit that had Stockton Rush (OceanGate's CEO and founder) been transparent about all the troubles that had been experienced with the Titan, as well as the previous, similar models, someone as experienced and knowledgeable as Paul Henri-Nargeolet would not have participated. The filing asserts that Stockton Rush simply wasn't forthcoming with the crew and passengers about the dangers he and others knew about but the passengers and crew did not."

---The case is Cause No. 24-2-17739-6: The Estate of Paul Henri-Nargeolet versus OceanGate, Inc., The Estate of R.S Rush III, Tony Nissen, Electroimpact, Inc., Janicki Industries, Inc. and Hydrospace Group, Inc.

--- Attorney Tony Buzbee is with The Buzbee Law Firm, headquartered in Houston, Texas and can be found on the web at . Inquiries: [email protected] ; 713-223-5393

--- Attorney Matt Shaffer is with Schecter, Shaffer & Harris, L.L.P., headquartered in Houston, Texas, and can be found on the web at . Inquiries: [email protected] ; 713-724-7142

SOURCE THE BUZBEE LAW FIRM