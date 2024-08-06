Israeli Forces Arrest 16 Palestinians In West Bank Forays

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Aug 6 (Petra) -- The Israeli arrested 16 Palestinians, including children and ex-prisoners, on Tuesday during raids across the West Bank, the Palestinian Detainees and Ex-prisoners Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners Club said.The took place in the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, Tubas, Ramallah, Jenin, Nablus, Jericho and Qalkiliya, they said in a joint statement.The military authorities continued wide-scale search-and-arrest raids, accompanied by assaults, destruction and vandalism of property and threats against detainees and their families, which have been stepped up since the war on Gaza started on October 7.The latest arrests brought to over 9,970 the total number of detentions since the war on Gaza began, the statement said.