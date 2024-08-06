2024 Content Marketing Awards Category Winners Announced

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 Content Marketing Award Category Winners Announced

Content Marketing Institute announces category winners in Content Marketing Awards program

- Stephanie Stahl, managing director, Content Marketing InstituteNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Content Marketing Institute (CMI) just announced nearly 60 category winners for the prestigious 2024 Content Marketing Awards (CMAs), the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world. The Content Marketing Awards are presented each year by CMI, the leaders in content marketing, to recognize the best projects, agencies, and marketers around the world.You can see the full list of category winners here:The 2024 panel of all-star judges, including leading marketing influencers, brand leaders, and experts in the marketing industry, reviewed nearly 1000 entries to determine the best of the best in content marketing. The CMAs honor all aspects of content marketing including strategy, content creation, and visual and audio storytelling.“It's been another great year of content marketing excellence,” shares Stephanie Stahl, managing director, Content Marketing Institute.“The winning marketers and brands prove that content - strategic, compelling, informational, and inspiring content - is at the heart of any great marketing program. These winners showcase some of the most innovative and successful content and experiences in the marketing industry. We are honored to award their hard work and share their amazing projects with our content marketing community.”The category winners are now in consideration for Project of the Year. Finalists and winners for that category - along with Branded Campaigns of the Year, Agencies of the Year, and Content Marketers of the Year - will be announced in September and winners will be celebrated at Content Marketing World, October 21-23 in San Diego, California.To learn more about the Content Marketing Awards program, visit: ContentMarketingAwardsAbout Content Marketing InstituteContent Marketing Institute (CMI) exists to do one thing: advance the practice of content marketing through online education and in-person and digital events. We create and curate content experiences that teach marketers and creators from enterprise brands, small businesses, and agencies how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. Global brands turn to CMI for strategic consultation, training, and research. Organizations from around the world send teams to Content Marketing World, the largest content marketing-focused event, the Marketing Analytics & Data Science (MADS) conference and CMI virtual events, including ContentTECH Summit. Our community of 215,000+ content marketers shares camaraderie and conversation. CMI is organized by Informa Connect. To learn more, visit .

Amanda Subler

Content Marketing Institute

...