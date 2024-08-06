The Landmark Fairmont The Norfolk Achieves Green Globe Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fairmont The Norfolk

Fairmont the Norfolk has been a cornerstone of Nairobi's hospitality since 1904 and Green Globe certification is a significant milestone.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fairmont the Norfolk is proud to announce that it has been awarded Green Globe certification, a testament to their unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. This recognition underscores a dedication to implementing eco-friendly practices and contributing positively to community and the earth.A Legacy of SustainabilityFairmont the Norfolk has been a cornerstone of Nairobi's hospitality industry, blending luxury with a deep respect for the environment. Green Globe certification is a significant milestone in an ongoing journey towards sustainability.This recognition reflects efforts to minimize their environmental footprint through innovative practices, including energy and water conservation, waste reduction and sustainable sourcing.Commitment to Eco-Friendly PracticesAchieving Green Globe Certification involves meeting rigorous standards across multiple criteria. Fairmont the Norfolk have implemented several key initiatives that have contributed to this recognition:Elimination of Single-Use Plastic:Fairmont the Norfolk has achieved an impressive milestone by almost entirely eliminating single-use plastics in guest-facing areas, reaching nearly 92% success.Resource Management and Environmental Care through Waste Reduction:Through a zero waste to landfill program, the hotel has successfully diverted over 85% of waste away from landfills. This has been achieved through rigorous recycling, composting, and partnerships with local waste management companies.Engaging Community:Fairmont the Norfolk is not only committed to internal sustainability efforts but also to engaging and fostering best sustainability practices that are adopted by guests and the local community.The hotel offers various programs and activities that promote environmental awareness and encourage eco-friendly practices among guests and staff. The buffet setups and equipment are unique, sustainably sourced from local communities, supporting the local economy while reducing plastic waste.Over the years, strong relationships have been established with over 15 children's homes engaging in various initiatives. These include regular visits, and donations of food and retired linen, which have been greatly appreciated and welcomed.On Earth Day, the hotel collaborated with the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, one of Kenya's main radio and television stations, to plant fruit trees on their grounds. This initiative was highly successful and demonstrated the commitment to environmental stewardship and community involvement.A Sustainable FutureThe hotel remains steadfast in their commitment to continuous improvement and will continue to lead by example, striving to enhance environmental performance and inspire others to join in creating a sustainable future.About Fairmont The NorfolkThe landmark Fairmont The Norfolk, a well-known landmark in Nairobi was opened in 1904, and has had a significant impact on Kenya's history, particularly as the modern city of Nairobi expanded around the property. The hotel, built amid serene tropical gardens, has 125 opulent units, a heated outdoor pool, a cutting-edge health facility, and award-winning dining options. Fairmont The Norfolk is a wonderful location where Kenyan history is still being written as notable figures from high society, celebrities, and decision-makers are welcomed as distinguished guests.About FairmontFairmont in Kenya offers a unique safari and cultural experience in 3-stops among the 3 most iconic properties and heritage conservancies. Fairmont in Kenya is a pioneer in circular economy and aims to innovate every year to continue the common mission they share with local communities and conservancies: protect our landscapes, wildlife, culture and flora for guests and future generations.ContactIsaac NdiranguIncome AuditorFairmont The NorfolkFairmont Hotels & Safari Clubs KenyaHarry Thuku RoadNairobi 00200AfricaE Isaac@fairmontT + (254) 20 226 5831M +(254) 711 081 2831fairmont

Bradley Cox

Green Globe

+ +1 310-337-3000

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn