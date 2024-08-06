Harvard Taps Jo Chappel To Lead Creative

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Unlimited's Jo Chappel is joining Harvard as the firm's executive creative director.



In her new role, Chappel will be overseeing the tech agency's new creative services division, which includes leading a team of creatives, content specialists and designers.



Chappel will work closely with executive chair Rachel Friend and the entire team, helping the agency bolster its creative outputs for clients.



Over the last decade, Chappel has led earned creative across multiple agencies within the Unlimited Group including Fever, Nelson Bostock, Health, TMW Business and TMW Unlimited as creative director, before becoming ECD across the comms division and studio in 2020.



“Jo's appointment is a landmark hire for us here at Harvard,” said Friend.“She is one of the industry's most respected ECD's, not just because of her string of award-winning work, but also her trail-blazing leadership to raise the creative excellence of the agencies she's worked in and the industry at large.



“Jo will lead and grow our hugely talented creative services team, working seamlessly with our strategy & planning team and our client leads to challenge our thinking and raise our game.

We believe creativity lies at the heart of delivering business impact,” Friend said.“We've delivered some incredible creative work for clients over the years, from campaigns and creative thought leadership to branding and design. With Jo leading our creative services team, we're looking to take our work to the next level, helping tech and media brands be braver, bolder and have more impact”









