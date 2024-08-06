Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Nomination

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a landmark move, Kamala Harris has officially become the nominee for the 2024 U.S. presidential election.



This pivotal moment marks a significant chapter in American history and sets the stage for a highly anticipated November election.



From August 1st to 5th, 2024, the Democratic Party held its first virtual nomination process.



Ohio's requirement meant candidates had to be nominated 90 days before the election.



This led to the adoption of a new method. Throughout this digital assembly, over 4,000 delegates cast their votes, showing robust participation.







Kamala Harris quickly took a commanding lead, securing the majority of delegates on the first voting day.



By the end of this process, she had won the support of 99% of voters, totaling 3,923 votes-a testament to her wide approval within the party.

Harris's nomination breaks new ground in several ways. She is the first Black woman and first Asian-American to lead a major party's ticket in a U.S. presidential election.



Furthermore, Harris is the second person of color, after Barack Obama in 2008, and the second woman, following Hillary Clinton in 2016, to lead a presidential ticket.



After President Joe Biden decided not to seek re-election on July 21, 2024, support for Harris surged.



In July, she raised an impressive $310 million for her campaign, with over $200 million coming in the first week post-Biden's announcement.



Looking to the November 5, 2024 election, Harris is set to face former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.



Despite challenging prospects, she remains confident. She states, "This campaign is about uniting people, driven by love for our country, to fight for our best qualities."



Kamala Harris has a history of breaking barriers. She has served as San Francisco's District Attorney, California's Attorney General, and the first Indian-American U.S. Senator.



Her role as the U.S.'s first female Vice President of Black and South Asian descent further marks her pioneering career.



Now, poised to potentially become the first woman and person of color as President, Kamala Harris continues to inspire a nation on the brink of transformative change.

