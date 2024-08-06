Heat waves in South Korea claim lives of at least 14 people in 2024

(MENAFN) So far this year, heat waves in South Korea have claimed the lives of at least 14 people, with two additional fatalities reported on Sunday, according to local media. The Interior Ministry indicated that the victims were both elderly women in their 70s. One woman, aged 71, was discovered unconscious in her home in Seoul and later died from a heat-related illness. Another woman, 78, passed away while working on a farm in the Goheung area, located south of Seoul.



In addition to the fatalities, nearly 1,700 people have been hospitalized due to heat-related illnesses this year. The extreme temperatures have also had a severe impact on agriculture, with approximately 303,000 livestock reported dead since June 11. This includes 277,000 poultry that succumbed to the extreme heat.



Parts of South Korea remain under heat warnings, with the local weather agency forecasting that the high temperatures will persist until mid-August. The country has already experienced 12 tropical nights this summer, surpassing the previous record of about 10 days set in 2018. Tropical nights are defined by nighttime temperatures remaining above 25°C (77°F) between 6:01 p.m. and 9 a.m. the following day.



Last week, South Korea issued its highest level of heat wave warning as temperatures in some regions soared to around 40°C (104°F), highlighting the severity of the ongoing heat crisis.

