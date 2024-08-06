TV Series Pilot \'COUGAR\' Wraps Up Filming

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Los Angeles, California (August 5, 2024)- The \'COUGAR\' TV Pilot, directed by Michael P. Blevins and being made with Honeycomb Films, Ave Management Inc, and 5150 Action Productions, has officially completed pilot filming and has entered post-production and is slated for a November 2024 release showcase.



\'COUGAR\' stars Ben Gavin (\"Super 8\") as the titular character, alongside Todd Jenkins (\"Bass Reeves\") and Elijah Mahar (\"Elkhorn\"). The series follows the story of a Montana cowboy who gets wrapped up in love, antics, and murder. Earlier this summer, the \'COUGAR\' cast also welcomed Lochlyn Munro (\"Riverdale\") as the best friend and ranch manager, Bianca Wallace as the series love interest, and James Russo as the ranch owner.



\"This pilot\'s production has been a wonderful journey, and I am incredibly proud of everyone\'s contributions,\" said Executive Producer Bruce Soscia. \"I cannot thank all of our amazing team members enough for making \'COUGAR\' a reality, and I look forward to introducing the world to the series later this year!\"



Associate Producer and President of TransMedia Group, Adrienne Madden Mazzone, remarked \"\'COUGAR\'s world is full of comedy, drama, and romance, and we can\'t wait for audiences to be drawn into such a lively story!\"

