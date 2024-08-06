Netally Now An Official CIS Cybermarket® Partner

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CyberScope® Strengthens Multi-State Information Sharing & Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®) Members' Edge Security Defenses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetAlly, the leader in portable, handheld edge network vulnerability scanners , is proud to announce its partnership with CIS CyberMarket . The marketplace is expressly designed to improve cybersecurity for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial (SLTT) organizations by offering rigorously vetted, cost-effective solutions from industry-leading vendors.



NetAlly has long partnered with numerous SLTT organizations to solve their network perimeter security visibility gaps. This announcement enhances the relationship by offering up to 15% off MSRP on CyberScope products. CyberScope, and its integration with NetAlly's Link-LiveTM secure cloud service, enables security practitioners to discover, validate, and assess cybersecurity at the network edge in a single, powerful, portable tool:



Easily validates security controls at the edge.

Inventories everything including IoT, OT, unmanaged devices, wired and wireless.

Quickly tests and demonstrates policy compliance. Enables collaboration and sharing between teams.

These capabilities align perfectly to effectively combat escalating cybersecurity threats and challenges faced by SLTTs as they are increasingly targeted by hackers. CyberScope also supports multiple CIS Critical Security Controls® , aiding efforts in security framework initiatives.

“CyberScope, building on our more than 30 years of edge network visibility innovation and leadership, integrates key vulnerability capabilities into an easy-to-use solution,” said James Kahkoska, NetAlly Chief Technology Officer.“This makes it ideal for short-staffed organizations like SLTT governments that are being aggressively targeted by threat actors.”

“CIS CyberMarket vendors, like NetAlly, offer industry-leading solutions that are helping public sector organizations defend against cyber threats,” said Gina Chapman, CIS Chief Operating Officer.“Working together, we can greatly reduce cyber risk to these historically underserved, and increasingly targeted, organizations while promoting effective cybersecurity among the government institutions we all rely on.”

CyberScope is available from NetAlly's authorized channel partners across North America, many of which serve SLTTs. For more information: .

About CIS

The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) makes the connected world a safer place for people, businesses, and governments through our core competencies of collaboration and innovation. We are a community-driven nonprofit, responsible for the CIS Critical Security Controls and CIS BenchmarksTM, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. We lead a global community of IT professionals to continuously evolve these standards and provide products and services to proactively safeguard against emerging threats. Our CIS Hardened Images® provide secure, on-demand, scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to the MS-ISAC, the trusted resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for SLTT government entities, and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (EI-ISAC®), which supports the rapidly changing cybersecurity needs of U.S. election offices. To learn more, visit CIS or follow us on Twitter: @CISecurity.

About NetAlly

For decades, the NetAlly ® family of network test and analysis solutions has been helping network and cybersecurity professionals better deploy, manage, maintain, and secure today's complex wired and wireless networks. Since creating the industry's first handheld network analyzer in 1993, NetAlly continues to set the standard for portable network analysis and cybersecurity assessment with tools that include EtherScope® nXG , CyberScope®, AirMagnet® , LinkRunner ®, LinkSprinter® , AirCheck ®, and more. NetAlly simplifies the complexities of network testing and cybersecurity assessments, provides instant visibility for efficient problem resolution, and enables seamless collaboration between site personnel and remote experts. To learn more and see how NetAlly helps network and security professionals get their jobs done faster, visit , follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Linked-in , Instagram or YouTube .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

