Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3169407 CAIRO -- Egypt's Foreign Badr Abdelatty, and Turkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed on the importance of coordination and discussions on regional challenges and work towards deescalating the rising tensions.

3169409 BRUSSELS -- The European Union said that it is "gravely concerned over the continuing destruction of key civilian infrastructure, including a water in Rafah", adding it "joins international calls for clarity on this incident."



3169339 NEW DELHI -- Bangladesh Prime Minister Hasina who fled her country after resigning in wake of massive protests against her government landed in an Indian military base near the capital New Delhi, media reports said.

3169425 WASHINGTON -- Several US personnel were injured in a suspected rocket attack Monday against US and coalition forces at Al-Asad Airbase in Iraq, US news network (CNN) quoted a US military official as saying.

3169405 PARIS -- The Kuwaiti sailor Amina Shah, finished her competition in the (ALCA 6) category race, which is held in the marina of the coastal city of Marseille, after competing in nine races during the Olympic Games (Paris 2024). (end)



