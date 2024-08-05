Qatar PM, Egypt FM Discuss Ties, Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- Qatar Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman discussed with Egypt Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty over the phone the latest developments in Gaza.

During the call, the two discussed joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Gaza Strip, and stressed the need for calm and de-escalation in the region, said the official spokesperson of Egyptian of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Ahmad Abu Zeid.

Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement that both parties discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, ways to support and develop them, the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, and enhancing cooperation to bring aid into the Strip. (end)

