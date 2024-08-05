Araz Valley Economic Zone Welcomes Its 12Th Resident
The Araz Valley Economic Zone, a thriving industrial park in
Azerbaijan, has recently welcomed its 12th resident company -
Khanbulaq LLC, Azernews reports.
The Economic Zones Development Agency officially announced the
new addition to the growing economic hub.
Spanning across a 2.5-hectare area, Khanbulaq LLC is set to
establish a 40-room hotel and a restaurant with a capacity of 100
people. This ambitious project, valued at 7 million manats
(approximately $4.1 million), is expected to create employment
opportunities for 60 individuals.
