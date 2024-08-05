عربي


Araz Valley Economic Zone Welcomes Its 12Th Resident

8/5/2024 3:25:03 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Araz Valley Economic Zone, a thriving industrial park in Azerbaijan, has recently welcomed its 12th resident company - Khanbulaq LLC, Azernews reports.

The Economic Zones Development Agency officially announced the new addition to the growing economic hub.

Spanning across a 2.5-hectare area, Khanbulaq LLC is set to establish a 40-room hotel and a restaurant with a capacity of 100 people. This ambitious project, valued at 7 million manats (approximately $4.1 million), is expected to create employment opportunities for 60 individuals.

AzerNews

