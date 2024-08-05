Ukraine, Malawi Sign Memorandum On Political Consultations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Dmytro Kuleba met with his Malawian counterpart Nancy Tembo on August 5 to discuss cooperation between the two countries and signed a memorandum on consultations.

The Ukrainian foreign policy chief said this in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.

Kuleba said that during the meeting, both parties discussed ways to advance relations between Ukraine and Malawi, as well as cooperation in international organizations.

"We also signed a memorandum between foreign ministries on political consultations," the minister said.

Ukraine to assist Malawi with food security – FM Kuleba

On August 4, Kuleba started his fourth tour of African countries, during which he will visit Malawi, Zambia and Mauritius.

On August 5, Ukraine announced that it would help Malawi solve the issue of food security as part of the Grain from Ukraine program.

Photo: Dmytro Kuleba / X