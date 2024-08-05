AUTHOR DAVID FUQUA's NEW BOOK MADE IN MONTANA CAPTURES THE SPIRIT OF SMALL-TOWN LIFE AND ESSENCE OF COMMUNITY BONDING

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Author DinoDave with a T Rex tooth

DinoDave with his professor and adviser Paleontologist Jack Horner

- Author David Fuqua aka 'DinoDave's GLENDIVE, MT, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Step back in time and embark on an unforgettable journey with David Fuqua aka 'DinoDave's latest book, "Made In Montana" . His heartwarming collection of life stories invites readers to reminisce about the days before cell phones when every day was filled with adventure and wonder."Made In Montana" is more than just a book; it's a kaleidoscope of experiences that will keep readers engaged and reminiscent of the excitement and unpredictability of the first time on Disneyland's jungle tour,” says DinoDave who has masterfully woven together tales of joy, exploration, and the simple pleasures of growing up in a small town.Drawing comparisons to Mark Twain's narratives of growing up along the Mississippi, DinoDave captures the essence of a bygone era, celebrating the community spirit, the thrill of discovery, and the tight-knit bonds that defined small-town life. "Made In Montana" is a tribute to those who cherish their roots and the memories that shaped their lives.With vivid storytelling and a nostalgic touch, DinoDave brings to life the adventures and experiences that shaped his youth. The book appeals to readers of all ages immersed in a world overflowing with fun and new adventure."Made In Montana" is a must-read for anyone looking to relive the magic of their youth or discover the charm of a simpler time. The book is available now for purchase on Amazon.About the Author:David“Dinodave” Fuqua was born and raised in the small town of Glendive Montana in an era when childhood freedom was a gift of rambunctious adventures. Dave acquired his name“Dinodave” because of his knack for finding dinosaurs. Glendive is surrounded by badlands where Dave often spends his free time exploring and prospecting for fossils.He graduated from Montana State University with a degree in biology and has recently taught high school for the last three years. Dave writes a column for the Ranger Review monthly and has had his morning radio show on KDXN in Glendive. Today he spends his free making videos for his YouTube channel and playing tennis when he is not out looking for dinosaurs.His favorite moments in paleontology were going to Mongolia on a dig with famed paleontologist Jack Horner and being featured in the Dutch TV series“Dinojacht”. You can follow him and his dinosaur adventures on YouTube. Ride along and reminisce with the potpourri of amazing humorous, heartfelt short stories presented in a way that only Dinodave can do.Praise for the Book:"Brilliant! You've got a gift, Dino! Your words bring images to life and life to images! What a reminder of life through time and perspective. Loved it!""Dave, this is so freaking funny. I LOVE your stories. Please don't stop. They are pure wit and joy."

Jeff Johnson/ Shail Priya

Allen Media Strategies

+1 703-589-8960

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram