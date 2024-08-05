Mutah University President, Philippines Ambassador Discuss Academic Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Karak, Aug. 5 (Petra) -- Mutah University President, Salameh Nuaimat and Philippines Ambassador to Jordan Wilfredo Santos discussed ways to enhance academic cooperation during a meeting on Monday.During the meeting, Dr. Al-Naimat said that the university facilitates the admission procedures of international students and provides them with a suitable educational environment, especially since the university has become a destination for students from brotherly and friendly countries.In light of the university's goal of establishing more international relationships and drawing in international students, he emphasized the institution's eagerness to expand its horizons of collaboration with academic institutions of brotherly and friendly nations.In turn, Ambassador Santos lauded Mutah University's role in qualifying students scientifically and cognitively, using a qualitative educational climate that stimulates achievement, adding that the university administration prioritizes care and attention to its students and ways to develop their skills.