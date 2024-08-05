Algeria Wins Gymnastics Gold At Olympics

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Algeria's Kaylia Nemour made gymnastics history securing the on the asymmetric bars. According to information from the Olympic Games Paris 2024 , Nemour's triumph is a first for any African gymnast.

The French-born gymnast struck uneven bars with a massive 15.700 score, holding off a strong challenge from China's Qiu Qiyuan, the reigning world champion on the event. Qiu scored 15.600.

Two-time Olympic all-around medalist Suni Lee grabbed a third medal of these Games in third at 14.800.

Algeria is now the top-ranking Arab country and the seconded best-placed African country at Parys Olympics.

The 17-year-old's previous performances marked her as a favorite for gold in Paris.

