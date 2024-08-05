Norwex Expands All-Natural Skin Care Line To Celebrate Milestone 30 Years Of Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Building on Norwex's steadfast commitment to minimizing harmful chemicals in everyday life, each new skincare product is packed with clean, Nordic-inspired, plant-based ingredients.

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As #cleanbeauty trends on TikTok with over 80M videos tagged and consumers increasingly seeking out better-for-you skincare essentials, Norwex – a global leader in reducing single-use waste and harmful chemicals in everyday life – is marking three decades of sustainable innovation with two new additions to its natural, Nordic-inspired skin care line. Completing day and evening skincare routines, Norwex's new Brightening Vitamin C Serum and Smoothing Bakuchiol Serum pack a punch with a cutting-edge blend of all-natural ingredients, packaged in vegan, biodegradable capsules.

Norwex

Continue Reading

"When my father founded Norwex he set out on a mission to change how we live our lives as global citizens, prioritizing sustainability to leave the world a cleaner, greener place for future generations. As we expand our offerings this anniversary year, including our skin care line that combats body burden with clean, natural ingredients, I am committed to carrying out and building on my father's legacy, ensuring the next 30 years are just as promising and innovative," said Beate Hjeltnes, Norwex's Global Chief Executive Officer.

Norwex's Brightening Vitamin C Serum is a powerhouse morning product that delivers a daily dose of Vitamin C to brighten, firm and protect skin from premature aging and free radical damage, amplified by the enriching effects of Nordic raspberry seed oil. At night, rejuvenate skin with Norwex's Smoothing Bakuchiol Serum, infused with black currant, a Nordic antioxidant. This natural, gentle retinol alternative revitalizes skin, smooths fine lines and wrinkles and enhances skin tone and texture overnight.

In today's fast-paced world, finding a suitable work-life balance has become a priority for many. Norwex puts this power back in people's hands through its fast-growing Consultant program. As a Norwex Consultant, people can embrace a completely flexible schedule all while building their own flourishing brand team and business.

Norwex's Brightening Vitamin C Serum and Smoothing Bakuchiol Serum are available now, alongside the brand's wider selection of home and personal care products, on Norwex .

For more information on Norwex, its mission and how to become a Norwex Independent Consultant, visit Norwex or the brand's Facebook , Instagram , X , Pinterest , LinkedIn and YouTube pages.

About Norwex

Founded in Norway in 1994, Norwex is a home, personal and family care direct selling company committed to reducing harmful chemicals in everyday lives. More than 2,700 substances are banned from the Company's stringent product development process. From sustainable cleaning products featuring all-purpose microfiber cloths to plant-based skin care, Norwex's innovative solutions set the standard for a cleaner, safer, better way of living.

To purchase Norwex's home care, family care and personal care products, visit Norwex or follow Norwex (@norwex) on Facebook , Instagram , X , Pinterest , LinkedIn and YouTube .

SOURCE Norwex