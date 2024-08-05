Dr. Nicole Ferrante Joins Austin Gastroenterology In Round Rock

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Now Accepting New Patients

Round Rock, TX, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin Gastroenterology is proud to welcome Dr. Nicole Ferrante, a board-certified gastroenterologist who treats all digestive ailments while specializing in colonoscopy, polyposis syndromes, liver disease, pancreatic diseases, inflammatory bowel (IBD), endoscopy and enteroscopy.

Dr. Ferrante is board certified in Internal Medicine, received her undergraduate degree from University of Texas at Austin, degree from University of Pennsylvania and her medical degree from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. Dr. Ferrante completed her medical residency at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and her fellowship at University of Miami.

“I was really drawn to gastroenterology because it gives me the ability to take care of medically complex patients as well as perform procedures with both diagnostic and therapeutic purposes,” says Dr. Ferrante.“I focus on making sure patients understand all available clinical options so they can make informed decisions about their health care; I strive to put the patient's quality of life at the forefront.”

Austin Gastroenterology is part of GI Alliance – the premier physician-owned and -led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S. Dr. Ferrante will work to provide the best patient care for Round Rock residents.

Austin Gastro is at 7200 Wyoming Springs Drive, Suite 1300, Round Rock, TX , and is open Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm. Call 512-244-2273 or visit austingastro.com to schedule an appointment today.

For more information, or to interview Dr. Ferrante contact:

Joe E Carmean

(410) 845-0715

...

