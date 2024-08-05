INOMICS Launches Annual Salary Survey For Economists Worldwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fill out the INOMICS 2024 Salary Survey

Participate in a 2-Minute Anonymous Survey to Contribute to Global Research on Economist Salaries and Work Conditions

BERLIN, BRANDENBURG, GERMANY, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- INOMICS , a leading for economists and academic professionals, is excited to announce the launch of its annual Salary Survey . This quick and anonymous survey takes only two minutes to complete and aims to collect comprehensive data from economists worldwide; it can be completed here: salary-survey . The findings will be compiled into the INOMICS Salary Report , a free, publicly available resource that provides invaluable insight into the state of economics careers worldwide.Our mission is to support economists in making informed career decisions and to provide them with a clearer picture of the job market. By participating, economists of all levels and from all sectors - whether academia, private industry, government, or non-profit - can contribute to this goal and help all of us develop a richer understanding of economics careers around the world.The INOMICS Salary Report, published at the end of the year, will analyze how salaries vary across different sectors, geographical locations, and educational qualifications. It will also explore key factors influencing job satisfaction and career progression in the field of economics. The annual Salary Report is an essential tool that allows economists to benchmark their salaries and understand industry trends.The Key Findings from INOMICS Salary Report 2023 include:- PhD economists earn almost double (96% more) than economists with only a Master's degree. The return to a PhD for economists has improved as well: salaries for PhD holders rose on average more than Master's and Bachelor's degree holders since our survey in 2022.- On average, male economists earn 24.1% more than female economists in our survey data, while proportionally fewer women are found in senior roles, even when accounting for the fact that there are more male economists overall.- Economists with more work experience are paid more on average by most employers. However, private company pay appears to stagnate once economists have at least 10 years of experience.- Economists with non-executive roles in industry may sometimes earn more money than economists in executive roles. This is because at some specialist organizations (particularly government-adjacent ones), economists who hold titles such as Heads of Research or Chief Economists earn higher salaries than economists promoted into executive roles at other organizations.About INOMICSINOMICS is an online platform that helps economics students and economists reach their academic and professional goals. This is achieved through the provision of a personalized feed of opportunities including jobs, courses, programs, summer schools, and grants, updated daily and tailored to match one's own specified ambitions. With an expert community of over 500,000 academics and students, INOMICS has a proven track record of matching students and economists around the world with high quality economics jobs and learning opportunities.

Sumeyye Alpay & Cecilia Barreto

INOMICS

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube