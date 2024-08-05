Right-wing uprisings spread across Britin

(MENAFN) On Saturday night, the United Kingdom experienced a significant outbreak of violence as right-wing demonstrations erupted across the country. The unrest was fueled by recent events, specifically the murder of three children by a teenager of African descent, Axel Rudakubana, earlier in the week. The 17-year-old, who is of Rwandan heritage and born in Britain, is alleged to have carried out the fatal stabbing in Southport, which also left ten others injured.



The fallout from this incident has led to widespread riots in various cities including Liverpool, Nottingham, Leeds, Belfast, Stoke-on-Trent, Blackpool, and Hull. These disturbances occurred in the wake of previous riots in Southport, where over 100 people were arrested in London on Wednesday, and a police station was set ablaze in Sunderland on Friday.



The demonstrations, held by anti-immigration protesters, saw participants chanting slogans against immigrants and Islam, despite Rudakubana's non-Muslim background. The tensions reflect broader underlying issues related to Muslim immigration and community relations, particularly in northern England. This region has been plagued by revelations of police cover-ups concerning 'grooming gangs' involving Muslim perpetrators over the past two decades.



In Leeds, demonstrators expressed their anger with chants such as “pedo Muslims off our streets” and “save our kids,” following a recent case where seven Muslim men were convicted for the rape of eight British girls. Police managed to keep these protesters separate from counter-demonstrators advocating for immigrant rights.



Manchester saw violent confrontations between left- and right-wing protesters, with the right-wing group throwing fences and other debris at police officers. Similarly, Liverpool witnessed clashes where two officers were hospitalized after being struck by bricks and other projectiles thrown by rioters.



The scale of the violence underscores the deep divisions and escalating tensions surrounding immigration and community issues in the United Kingdom, highlighting the growing polarization and unrest in the wake of high-profile criminal incidents.

