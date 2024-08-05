Artificial Intelligence In Stadium Global Market 2024 To Reach $17.61 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 51.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Artificial Intelligence In Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence In Stadium Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The artificial intelligence in stadium market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.14 billion in 2023 to $3.33 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 56.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to fan engagement enhancement, security and surveillance, operational efficiency, data analytics in sports, technology adoption in sports venues, cost reduction.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence in stadium market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $17.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to smart stadium infrastructure, health and safety measures, energy efficiency initiatives, enhanced in-stadium services, smart seating arrangements, social media integration, voice-activated stadium controls.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Artificial Intelligence In Stadium Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Artificial Intelligence In Stadium Market

The increase in the number of sports events is expected to propel the growth of artificial intelligence in stadium market in the coming years. Sports events are planned activities or tournaments in which people or teams participate in various sports disciplines. Sports events act as catalysts for the use of artificial intelligence in stadiums, pushing innovation, boosting operational efficiency, and improving the general spectator, athlete, and stakeholder experience.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence in stadium market include Inspur Technologies Co Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation.

Advancements in technology are a key trend gaining popularity in artificial intelligence in the stadium market. Major companies operating in artificial intelligence in the stadium market are adopting new technological advancements to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product: Digital Content Management, Stadium And Public Security, Building Automation, Event Management, Network Management And Crowd Management

2) By Component: Software, Service

3) By Application: Government, School, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence in stadium market in 2023. The regions covered in the artificial intelligence in stadium market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Artificial Intelligence In Stadium Market Definition

Artificial intelligence (AI) in stadiums refers to applying intelligent technologies and algorithms to enhance various aspects of the stadium experience, operations, and services. Artificial intelligence in stadiums aims to optimize fan engagement, improve operational efficiency, enhance security and safety, enable data-driven decision-making for personalized and immersive experiences for fans, streamline operations, optimize resource allocation, and create a safer and more secure environment.

Artificial Intelligence In Stadium Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence In Stadium Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence in stadium market size, artificial intelligence in stadium market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence in stadium market major players, artificial intelligence in stadium competitors' revenues, artificial intelligence in stadium market positioning, and artificial intelligence in stadium market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence in stadium market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2024



Artificial Intelligence Services Global Market Report 2024



Artificial Intelligence Chip Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn