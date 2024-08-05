Sue Padden Celebrates 20 Years

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Portsmouth, NH. – August 1, 2024 – Sue Padden today announced it is celebrating its 20th year serving clients in Southern New Hampshire.



Started in 2004, today the firm employs over 21 agents in the Hampstead, Sandown and Seacoast areas of New Hampshire and is the highest volume real estate firm that is non-franchised in the entire state.



When Sue Padden started the firm, her goal was to provide a level of personalized and honest brokering for her clients. This honest, New England approach to business has propelled her firm to great success. This success has been bolstered by the whole Team of amazing agents including family members Shayna Padden as Principal Broker & Brandy Padden as Managing Broker.



The company has been very involved in local charity since the inception of the company. This includes support and sponsorships for Youth Baseball, soccer, football, softball. Adult basketball, Golf Sponsorships, food pantry donations local Town & NH Food bank. Christmas – family sponsorships including Sandown Old Home Day, Hampstead Parade & Mothers Clubs, Easter Seals, Lions Club, Make a Wish Foundation.



About Sue Padden Real Estate



With offices in Hampstead & Sandown , NH, Sue Padden is the leading non-franchised real estate company in New Hampshire. With a personalized approach to all transactions, the firm is focused on helping owners transition in or out of properties in New Hampshire. For more information, please visit us on the web at

Company :-Sue Padden Real Estate LLC

User :- Nate Tennant

Email :...

Url :-