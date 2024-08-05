Bradesco Outperforms Expectations With Q2 2024 Results

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bradesco (BBDC4), Brazil's second-largest private bank, reported a recurring net of R$4.4 billion ($770.6 million). This surpassed expectations and marked a significant turnaround in its performance.



The profit represents a 4.4% increase compared to the same period last year. It also shows a 12% rise from the first quarter of 2024.

Key Highlights





Bradesco's Q2 profit of R$4.4 billion ($770.6 million) exceeded the Bloomberg consensus estimate of R$3.2 billion ($560.4 million).The bank's ROE improved to 11.3%, up from 10.2% in Q1 2024.Bradesco's loan portfolio reached R$898.2 billion ($157.3 billion), growing 1% quarter-over-quarter and 0.9% year-over-year.The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio improved to 4.7%, down from 5% in the previous quarter.The bank reported a net interest income of R$15.5 billion ($2.7 billion), a 2.3% increase from the previous quarter.Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) reported a recurring net income of R$8.7 billion ($1.5 billion) for Q2 2024. This represents a 13.9% increase year-over-year, with an ROE of 21.1%.Santander Brasil (SANB11) posted an adjusted net profit of R$3.3 billion ($578 million). This marks a 44.3% increase year-over-year.Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) reported a net profit of R$7.8 billion ($1.37 billion). This shows an 18.2% increase year-over-year, with an ROE of 21.3%.Bradesco's performance has improved but still lags behind some major international banks. For example, JPMorgan Chase reported a Q2 2024 net income of $14.5 billion with an ROE of 17%.Bank of America posted a Q2 net income of $7.4 billion, with an ROE of 11.6%. HSBC reported a profit of $6.6 billion for Q2 2024, with an ROE of 14.7%.Analysts view Bradesco's Q2 results as a positive sign of recovery. The bank's improved asset quality, growing loan portfolio, and better-than-expected profitability indicate progress.However, some analysts caution that Bradesco still has work to do. It needs to catch up with its domestic peers in terms of ROE and overall performance.Bradesco's management remains optimistic about the bank's trajectory. They cite ongoing efforts to optimize operations, improve credit quality, and capitalize on Brazil's economic recovery.The bank's focus on digital transformation and cost control is expected to continue driving improvements. Efficiency and profitability should benefit from these initiatives.In conclusion, Bradesco's Q2 2024 results show significant progress. However, the bank still faces challenges. It must align its performance with top-tier domestic and international peers.Investors and analysts will closely watch the coming quarters. They will assess whether this positive momentum can be sustained and further improved upon.