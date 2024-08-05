Celestus To Boost Awareness Of Business Exit Planning In The UK

(MENAFN- Pressat) The leading UK businesses for sale aggregation for small to mid-market enterprises, has announced the launch of Celestus , a value acceleration and exit planning advisory service.

The new division of BSR (Business Sale Report ) will help business owners maximise the value of their businesses and prepare for successful exits.

With nearly 30 years of experience connecting thousands of business owners and buyers, BSR has witnessed numerous transactions fall through. Some of the reasons why transactions fail include: owners not being exit-ready, valuation gaps, lack of post-sale plans, business owners not being aware of various exit options, and being forced onto the market because of illness, death, divorce, or disagreements between owners.

Celestus aims to address these challenges head-on.

"The UK significantly lags behind the United States in exit planning among SME owners," says Chris St Cartmail, Senior Advisor at Celestus.

"At Celestus, we're expanding the conversation from mere exit planning to comprehensive value building. Our aim is to decentralise the owner and align business, personal, and financial goals to become exit-ready”.

“Our research has revealed some startling facts. 95 per cent of business owners have no formal plan for life after the sale of their business and less than 20 per cent have had a formal business valuation. Just 34 per cent of business owners were aware of their exit options.”

The certified exit planning advisors (CEPAs) at Celestus bring together a team of expert advisors, each specialising in areas critical to value building and exit planning. These panel members, include financial planners, lawyers, EOT specialists, and chartered accountants, work to deliver on a comprehensive, prescriptive plan that typically runs for 12-24 months.

The process identifies and deals with problem areas in the business that hold back profitability, prevent growth, and deter would-be buyers. At the end of the process the business is 'de-risked', value drivers are identified and boosted, and it becomes 'exit-ready' with a market value often many times higher than it might have fetched at the outset.

"In today's dynamic market, it's more important than ever for business owners to be proactive about de-risking their enterprise and building value," adds St Cartmail. "We're launching Celestus now to empower business owners with the tools and expertise they need to make informed decisions and maximise their returns when they choose to exit."

Celestus is committed to helping business owners with annual revenues over £2 million navigate the complexities of value building and exit planning, providing a comprehensive, tailored approach.

