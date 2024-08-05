Notification Of Major Shareholding
5 August 2024
Announcement No. 23
Notification of major shareholding
With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Morgan Stanley has acquired share capital and voting rights in NKT A/S maintaining its position above the 5% threshold.
Morgan Stanley's aggregated position of shares and financial instruments is now 2,982,846 shares corresponding to 5.45% of the share capital and voting rights of NKT A/S.
Contact
Investors
Jonas Kolby, Head of Investor Relations (interim)
+45 5370 7431 / ...
Press
Pelle Fischer-Nielsen, External Communications Lead
+45 2223 5870 / ...
