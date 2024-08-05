(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement

5 August 2024

Announcement No. 23

Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Act, NKT A/S has been informed that has acquired share capital and rights in NKT A/S maintaining its position above the 5% threshold.

Morgan Stanley's aggregated position of shares and instruments is now 2,982,846 shares corresponding to 5.45% of the share capital and voting rights of NKT A/S.

Contact

Investors

Jonas Kolby, Head of Investor Relations (interim)

+45 5370 7431 / ...

Press

Pelle Fischer-Nielsen, External Communications Lead

+45 2223 5870 / ...

Attachments



Major shareholder notification NKT AS 29-07-2024 Notification of major shareholding_Morgan Stanley_08052024