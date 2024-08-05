Process Of Electronic Transfer Of Students Starts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Student transfer for the 2024-2025 academic year will begin on August 8, Azernews reports, citing the State Agency for Preschool and General Education.

The process will be carried out through the electronic system edu".

The transfer will be activated for grades 2-9 and 11 on August 8 at 15:00 and for grades 10 on August 15 at 15:00.

The information about the suspension of the process of placing a request to general educational institutions in the electronic system will be announced to the public in advance.