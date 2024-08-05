Qatar Students Receive Honorary Certificates At International Chemistry Olympiad 2024 In Riyadh

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: A team of Qatar students participated in the 56th International Chemistry 2024, held in the Saudi capital (Riyadh) from July 21 to 30, 2024.

This Olympiad targets high school students under twenty from different countries worldwide to highlight their skills, abilities, and knowledge in theoretical and applied chemistry.

The team received certificates of excellence, with students Yusuf Mohamed Al Shahat from Qatar International School and Eritra Josh from DPS Modern Indian School receiving honorary degrees, a testament to their exceptional achievements.

The participating team, which included four students, Abdullah Habib Kechiche and Hassan Al Kaabi from Noor Al Khaleej International School, Yusuf Mohamed Al Shahat from Qatar International School, and Eritra Josh from DPS Modern Indian School, demonstrated exceptional dedication. Team leaders and supervisors from the Science Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education guided them.

The team underwent practical training under the supervision of the ministry's chemistry mentors and in cooperation with Weill Cornell Medicine in Qatar, in addition to theoretical training by international and local trainers who are competent and experienced in the field of specialization.

The International Chemistry Olympiad is one of the specialised competitions in the field of chemistry worldwide. It aims to stimulate students' interest in this field by solving creative problems, fostering friendships among young people from different nationalities, enhancing the spirit of collaboration and exchanging educational and scientific experiences.