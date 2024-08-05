Nmoq Embraces Art And Technology With New Summer Camp

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) is inviting young people in Qatar to take part in an exciting Art & Tech Summer Camp, developed by NMoQ's and Outreach Department in collaboration with Studio 5.

Studio 5 is an initiative by the Digital Society Sector at the of Communications and Information Technology, which aims to provide the youth of Qatar with essential knowledge and skills in digital fabrication and emerging technologies.

In collaboration with NMoQ, Studio 5 will deliver various knowledge areas related to and focus on art expressions, inviting all age groups to participate in a three-day workshop and, at the end, create a piece of art.



Aligning closely with NMoQ's mission to ignite creativity and innovation among Qatar's youth, Studio 5 seeks to facilitate the Digital Revolution within the Qatari society and community.

On August 26th, the NMoQ will host an exhibition showcasing the work of the Summer Camp participants, and the results generated from different learning skills, such as coding, gaming, electronic, biotechnology and digital fabrication.

The Art & Tech Summer Camp in collaboration with Studio 5 includes the following workshops:

Gamification with BuildBox - Workshop: Participants will learn how to create a game using BuildBox during the 3-day sessions. The game will be set in the National Museum, and participants will learn how to create a character using coding. They will also use different assets and animations to make the game more realistic and interactive. Register here.

WearArt - Workshop: Participants will be introduced to different areas of knowledge. On the first day, they will use coding software to generate patterns inspired by NMoQ and then be introduced to digital fabrication, creating designs with vinyl cutting machines and pressing them onto fabric. On the last day, they will be introduced to wearable technology, creating a small circuit to integrate an LED light. Register here.

Art Coding with Pictoblox - Workshop: During the three-day sessions, participants will learn how to use block coding and create different techniques of digital art using visual simulators inspired by the NMoQ geometry logo and they will learn about microcontrollers using Micro bit to visualise the coding. At the end of the sessions, participants will record a 30-second video to showcase their digital art results. Register here.

Bacteri Art - Workshop: During the 3-day sessions, participants will learn about bioengineering and will go through different genetic engineering experiments using E. coli bacteria to produce a colour pigment that comes from Qatar corals.

Participants will use biotechnology kits and tools to create different petri art pieces that will be exhibited in the museum at the end of the summer camp. Register here.

All of the programmes will be hosted in the Learning Studio at NMoQ.