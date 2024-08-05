Account News In Brief (August 5, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) CINCINNATI - Graeter's Ice Cream, a 154-year-old family-owned craft ice cream maker, has named O'Malley Hansen Communications (OHC) as its agency of record. OHC will oversee Graeter's national PR and influencer marketing strategy, focusing on brand building and ecommerce gifting. This partnership follows a competitive review and aims to enhance Graeter's relations and social media presence.



NEW YORK - Nike Communications has been selected to oversee US PR for Silversea, a leading name in ultra-luxury cruises. Covering all seven continents, Silversea offers luxury cruises to destinations such as the Mediterranean, Caribbean, and Polar Regions. The brand is part of the Royal Caribbean Group.



RALEIGH, NC - French/West/Vaughan (FWV) has been appointed as the public relations agency of record for Ironman Tires, a brand under Hercules Tire and Rubber Company. Distributed by American Tire Distributors and Groupe Touchette, Ironman Tires targets time-strapped consumers seeking affordable, reliable tires. FWV will manage media relations, digital amplification, and content development to elevate the Ironman Tires brand across North America, building on the brand's relaunch in 2022.



MIAMI - Zapwater Communications has expanded its partnership with Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, now representing Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort and Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort in Punta Mita, Mexico. Zapwater's Miami office will manage all PR and influencer engagement for both resorts.



NEW YORK - 5W Public Relations is now the agency of record for HomeRunPet. The agency will enhance brand awareness for HomeRunPet's Drybo Plus, promoting it as a must-have for pet owners. 5WPR's strategy will focus on engaging media outlets and generating excitement around HomeRunPet's pet drying technology.



