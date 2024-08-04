Safadi, Iranian Counterpart Discuss Regional Stability, Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN -

Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi held extended talks with Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani in Tehran on Sunday that focused on regional tension and bilateral relations.



In response to a question from Iranian state television, Safadi said, "I am here today to talk about the serious escalation in the region. King Abdullah assigned me to accept the invitation to Tehran to talk about overcoming differences between the two countries, transparently and honestly, to protect the interests of both nations, and to put us on a path towards building good relations based on mutual respect, non-interference in each other's affairs, and contributing to the establishment of a region characterised by security and peace."

Regarding the Palestinian issue, Safadi said, "I am the foreign minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, which has always been at the forefront in defending the Palestinian cause and advocating the rights of the Palestinian people, condemning the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories, and rejecting all Israeli escalatory measures that prevent achieving security, stability, and a just peace that we clearly desire. Our foremost

priority is to end the "barbaric" aggression against our people in Gaza and to stop all Israeli war crimes in Gaza."

Concerning the assassination of Hamas Political Chief Ismail Haniyeh, Safadi said, "Jordan has clearly condemned this assassination as a heinous crime and an escalatory action that represents a violation of international law, and an attack on the sovereignty of states."



"We completely reject it [assassination of Haniyeh] and demand an effective move to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and stop such illegal Israeli steps and crimes against the Palestinian people to protect the entire region from the repercussions of a regional war that will have devastating consequences on all."

Safadi added, "We want our region to live in security, peace, and stability, and we want the escalation to end. As I said in Amman and I reiterate here in Tehran, the first step towards ending the escalation is to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza, stop the violations of Palestinian rights in the West Bank, and stop the escalatory steps that drive the region towards further destruction, and to realise the rights of the Palestinian people to freedom, statehood, and a dignified life in their independent state."

"This is the historical stance that Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty the King, is striving to achieve."

Regarding statements attributed to Iranian officials, Safadi said, "I have reviewed some of what has been attributed to Iranian officials, and they assured me that no official said Iranians would deliver a message to Israel through me."



"Our only message to Israel, which we have made clear in Amman over the past months, is to stop the aggression on Gaza, stop the war crimes against the Palestinian people, stop the escalatory steps, and move towards an immediate and permanent ceasefire that allows all of us to work towards achieving a just and comprehensive peace that will only be realised when the Palestinian people obtain all their rights, foremost among them the right to freedom, sovereignty, and dignity in their independent state."

"We have initiated an in-depth dialogue that we are now continuing, aimed at clarifying our position in condemning the crime and stressing the importance of respecting Iran's sovereignty and international law. Simultaneously, we seek to protect our region from catastrophic repercussions."

