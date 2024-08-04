Former Qatar Resident Passes Away In Kerala

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Federic Francis, a former longtime resident of Qatar, passed away in his native Malappuram district of Kerala, India, on Saturday. He was 81. Francis, who lived in Qatar with his family for 28 years, was a former employee of Qtel. He is survived by his wife Mercy Francis and two sons.

