Raising The Profile Of School Canteen Heroes: Nominate A Food Champion

Nominate your favorite canteen operator

The Federation of Canteens in invites school communities nationwide to nominate canteen operators for the Food Hero Awards.

AUSTRALIA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Federation of Canteens in Schools (FOCIS) is encouraging school communities across the nation to nominate their most valued canteen and tuckshop operators for Jamie Oliver's Food Hero Awards. These awards celebrate the dedication of food champions in schools across Australia who are making a significant impact on the and wellbeing of students.The Federation of Canteens in Schools welcomes award initiatives like the Food Hero Awards that recognise individuals, entrepreneurs, educators and teams providing nutritious food in schools and shining the spotlight on those inspiring positive change in food in schools.School canteen operators and volunteers play a crucial role in ensuring that students have access to nourishing meals, promoting better eating habits and contributing to a healthier future.FOCIS Chairperson and Senior Dietitian Leanne Elliston remarked that canteens are an integral part of the fabric of the school community, connecting students, parents, and staff.“Their dedication to providing affordable, healthy and tasty food options deserves to be celebrated and recognised,” said Leanne.“Acknowledging these unsung heroes will inspire others to recognise the unique value of school canteens in driving healthier school food environments.”Leanne added that school canteens play a crucial role in providing healthy, nutritious meals to children, especially those who arrive at school with no breakfast on board, or packed lunch in their schoolbag. As food insecurity rises and families get busier, school canteens are more important than ever.Nominating a canteen operator is simple and can be done by visiting the Jamie Oliver Food Hero Awards website atThere are several categories your canteen or tuckshop operator, volunteer or staff member could fall under, and we urge everyone to take this opportunity to shine a light on those making a difference in our school canteens.Together, let's raise the profile of our food heroes and continue to promote healthier food choices in our schools!About FOCIS:The Federation of Canteens in Schools (FOCIS) is dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of students by promoting healthy eating in school canteens. FOCIS works with schools, canteen operators, and communities to support the provision of nutritious and appealing food choices for students across Australia.Support our initiatives by visiting our websiteFor further information, interviews, or comments, please contact:Leanne EllistonFOCIS Chairperson and Senior Dietitian/Executive Officer at Nutrition Australia ACT0406 631 510...Stacey Kershaw-BrantCommunications and AdvocacyFOCIS0409 690 714...

