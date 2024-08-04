Protection Of Ukrainian Energy Facilities Top Priority - Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy of Svitlana Hrynchuk said the current priority is work on protecting energy facilities across Ukraine.

Speaking on the air of the national telethon, Hrynchuk said the restoration and scheduled repairs of energy generation facilities are currently actively underway to prepare for the difficult heating period, and at the same time, urgent work is being carried out to protect these facilities.

"The protection of our energy facilities is our priority issue. Both restoration and repairs are actively being carried out, but we do not want facilities that have been restored and repaired to be attacked and damaged by the Russians again," Hrynchuk said.

According to the official, "now, thanks to the hard work of energy workers around the clock, we managed to make the energy system more stable, restore and repair multiple capacities. And this work continues, because the main challenge ahead is the autumn-winter period."

That is why, in parallel lines, Ukraine is working on the protection of energy facilities, in particular regarding air defense, continuing physical protection measures, as well as regarding the stage of negotiations, which is scheduled within the framework of the Peace Formula.

"We still have no guarantees that the Russians will not attack our energy system again. We are preparing for all possible scenarios... Everyone understands that energy is the basis of the country's vital operations, economic development and people's comfortable living. Therefore, we are trying to implement all measures as soon as possible," Hrynchuk said.

According to the deputy minister, both government resources and international aid are utilized for the fastest recovery. A special working group has been created to coordinate international assistance, carry out repairs and restoration, install distributed generation capacities, and provide backup power to critical infrastructure.

"Now it is also important to support the population and businesses in the process of setting up their own generation", Svitlana Hrynchuk emphasized, adding that the adopted decisions and financial programs initiated for the development of distributed generation in order to increase energy independence of Ukrainians have already begun to yield results.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, banks approved loans worth UAH 3.6 billion under energy project financing programs.

