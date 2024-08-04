Turkish FM Highlights Unified Stance With Egypt On Gaza Crisis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan has affirmed that Turkiye and Egypt share same views on the need to end the war in Gaza and establish peace in the region through a two-state solution.

This statement was made during a press release at the conclusion of Fidan's visit to North Sinai Governorate and the Al-Arish City, which was currently receiving international humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza.

During his visit, the Turkish Foreign Minister praised Egypt's role in facilitating the reception and delivery of aid to Gaza and his accompanying delegation toured the logistical warehouses of the Egyptian Red Crescent Society in Al-Arish and visited Al-Arish port.

On his part, the North Sinai Governor, Major General Khaled Megahed stated that the governorate was receiving relief aid from Arab and foreign countries, as well as regional and international organizations through three routes: overland via trucks, by sea through the Al-Arish Port, and by air via the Al-Arish International Airport.

Megahed added that the aid arriving in North Sinai was being stored in several equipped logistical warehouses and was subsequently transferred to Gaza in coordination with the Egyptian Red Crescent Society, the Palestine Red Crescent Society, and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) according to the urgent needs in Gaza. (end)

