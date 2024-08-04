Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza Schools Kill 25 Palestinians

Gaza, August 4 (Petra) -Israeli jets killed 25 Palestinians and dozens others after bombing Al-Nasr and Hassan Salama northwest of Gaza City, "Petra" correspondent reported Sunday.In the same context, the Israeli occupation issued new orders to evacuate residents immediately in multiple neighborhoods in Khan Yunis, south of the coastal enclave and move to the alleged humanitarian area of al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis.

