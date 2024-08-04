Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza Schools Kill 25 Palestinians
8/4/2024 10:02:52 AM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, August 4 (Petra) -Israeli Occupation
jets killed 25 Palestinians and injured
dozens others after bombing Al-Nasr and Hassan Salama schools
northwest of Gaza City, "Petra" correspondent reported Sunday.
In the same context, the Israeli occupation army
issued new orders to evacuate residents immediately in multiple neighborhoods in Khan Yunis, south of the coastal enclave and move to the alleged humanitarian area of al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis.
