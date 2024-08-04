Norway Allocating $7.4M For UNICEF Programs In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Norwegian has announced the allocation of $7.4 million to support the programs of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Ukraine.

That's according to the of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Ukrinform reports.

"The Government of Norway is allocating $7.4 million to support UNICEF programs in Ukraine," the statement says.

As noted, this will make it possible to continue to provide immediate and vital assistance to Ukrainian children and their families affected by the Russian armed aggression.

The Ministry of Reintegration noted that Norway is the fifth largest financial partner of UNICEF in responding to humanitarian challenges in Ukraine. Thanks to this partnership, Ukrainian children and their families receive support in the areas of child protection, education, health, social services, water and sanitation.